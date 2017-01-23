TU5MH Ivory Coast

Bertrand DF3FS, Norbert DJ7JC and Heye DJ9RR will be active from Ivory Coast, 22 January to 2 February 2017, as TU5MH.
Acitve on 80 – 10m CW, SSB and RTTY.
QSL via DJ5BWD, OQRS ClubLog, LOTW.
