TX5T Raivavae Island OC-114

Members of CanAm DX Group will be active from Raivavae Island, IOTA OC-114, 20 February to 3 March 2017 as TX5T.
Active on HF bands in CW, SSB and Digi.
Team: W5MJ, VA7DX, VE7KW and W5RF.
QSL Via M0URX.
web site: http://www.australs2017.com/
