Upcoming QRP operations by DE3BWR and DD0VR from the Caribbean and Hawaii

Bigi DE3BWR and Heli DD0VR have informed us that they will operate QRP this winter from several Caribbean islands, starting off with Barbados, St. Lucia, Martinique, Dominica, Guadeloupe and then again Barbados. They have requested the licenses.

Then they will move to Hawaii, staying there from April 13 to May 2. They trip includes Oahu, the big island, Maui, Kauai and again Oahu. They will be active on all possible bands between 80 and 10 meters in the QRP CW portions and IOTA phone frequencies. They have chosen to go QRP to save weight, considering the 20 Kg. flight luggage limit. Their rig is a KX3 with KeyLogGo; their antennas are a vertical multiband dipole for 80 – 10 meters and a single element quad for 40 – 10 meters with 1:1 Balun. Space permitting they will also use their current DL1VU antenna. It will be possible to contact them during the trips on DE3bwr@t-online.de.

