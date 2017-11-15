V26K Antigua Island NA-100

Bud AA3B will be active again from Antigua Island, IOTA NA-100, 22 to 27 November 2017 as V26K.
Active operate on HF Bands CW, RTTY, FT8 including activity in CQ WW DX CW.
QSL via home call, LOTW, OQRS.
