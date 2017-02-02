V31YB Belize NA-073

Posted about 2 days ago | 1 comment

“Bob (K7YB), V31YB should be on the air fulltime from San Ignacio, Cayo District, Belize in early 2017. Retired and relocated as an ex-pat. More info as soon as shack/antennas are operational.”

 

QSL info QRZ.com

SAMSUNG CAMERA PICTURES

 

Tags: , , ,
IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

One Response to "V31YB Belize NA-073"

  1. Michael says:
    February 2, 2017 at 14:54

    On air fulltime? Wow….

    Reply

