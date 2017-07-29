V34AO Belize

Rob DL7VOA informs DxCoffee readers:

“Dear DXers,

Once again my wife and I plan to explore another exciting part of our small planet. This time we will follow the tracks of the Maya in Central America with a final recreation stay in Belize. I plan to be active as V34AO from Hopkins in Belize between Nov 18 and Nov 30, 2017. The QTH will be directly on the beach of Hopkins with every QSO made viewing over the Caribbean Sea. As usual, operating will take place in “holiday style” mainly in CW during the local evening and night hours (maybe some SSB, no digital).

I will have my little Elecraft K2 with me running 100 watts into a 10m fiberglass pole with vertical dipoles on 10/12/15/17/20m, groundplanes for 30m/40m or an Inverted L for 80m. I will join the CQWW CW Contest (single operator all band, low power) with the only focus on having fun in pile-ups. The contest weekend will be (mostly) mine but during the rest of the time please understand that during day time there are other important holiday activities to be undertaken with my wife like relaxing, snorkeling, flying my drone, etc. instead of conducting a 100% DXpedition (which does not mean that I never show up on the bands during day time).

I already have a licence for the regular callsign V31EO but I have also applied for the short term special callsign V34AO and I am very optimistic that it will be issued to me as well. Depending on the limitations I am planning to use the special call V34AO not only during the CQWW CW Contest but also throughout my stay.

All information (including a link with exact GPS coordinates and maybe later also some drone videos) can be found on the website: http://www.qrz.com/db/dl7voa

QSLs for V34AO (or V31EO) via bureau or direct to DL7VOA.

73 de Rob, DL7VOA