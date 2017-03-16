V47JA Saint Kitts Island NA-104

John W5JON announcement:

“I will be on Nevis March 17-April 1, 2017  Equipment will include Elecraft KX3 with KXPA100.  Antennas will be  88′ doublet and vertical.  Operating vacation style (CW and SSB) but will try to self spot when on the air.”

