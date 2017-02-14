V4/N8WD & V4/K4ZGB Saint Kitts Isl. NA-104

Bryan N8WD and Tom K4ZGB will be active from Saint Kitts Island, IOTA NA-104, 14 to 20 February 2017 as V4/N8WD and V4/K4ZGB.
Active on HF Bands.
QSL via home calls.
