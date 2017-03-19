V633KS & V633ZH Chuuk Truk Islands OC-011

Susumu JA6REX and Toshiya V633ZH will be active again from Chuuk Islands, IOTA OC-011, 19 March – 3 April 2017 as V633KS.
He will operate on 160 – 10m CW, SSB, RTTY.
web site: http://v63.webcrow.jp
QSL info qrz.com
