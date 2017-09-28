V63FKR Pohnpei Island OC-010

Сhusuke JR1FKR will be active from Pohnpei Island, IOTA OC-010, 27 September to 2 October 2017 as V63FKR.
Operate from South Park Hotel, Pohnpei Island.
Active on HF bands in SSB and CW.
QSL via home call.
