V63PSK Moen Island OC-011

Posted about 4 days ago | 0 comment

Shuji JA1FMN will be active from Moen Island (Weno Island), Chuuk Islands, IOTA OC-011, 14 to 18 November 2017 as V63PSK.
Active on 20 – 10m PSK, JT65, FT8, JT9.
QSL via home call direct, eQSL.

 

 

Tags: , , ,
IZ8IYX

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

What Next?

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Submit Comment

CAPTCHA

*

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close