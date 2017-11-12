V63PSK Moen Island OC-011

Shuji JA1FMN will be active from Moen Island (Weno Island), Chuuk Islands, IOTA OC-011, 14 to 18 November 2017 as V63PSK.
Active on 20 – 10m PSK, JT65, FT8, JT9.
QSL via home call direct, eQSL.
