VK5CE/3 Gabo Island OC-196

Craig VK5CE will be active from Gabo Island, IOTA OC-196, 31 January to 1 February 2017 as VK5CE/3.
Operate on HF Bands.
QSL via home call, OQRS.
web site: https://oc196.wordpress.com/
