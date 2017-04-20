VK5CE/7 Bruny Island OC-233

Craig VK5CE will be active from Bruny Island, IOTA OC-233, 22 to 23 April 2017 as VK5CE/7.
Operate on 20 and 40m.
QSL via home call, ClubLog OQRS.
web site: https://oc233.wordpress.com/
