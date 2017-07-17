VK5CE/8 North Island OC-198

17 July 2017
Craig VK5CE informs DxCoffee Readers:
VK5CE/8 OC-198 Press release #2The VK5CE/8 DXpedition to Australia’s 3rd most wanted IOTA of OC-198 is now only a few months away. The website has been significantly updated at https://oc198.wordpress.com/ Thanks to Stu K6TU who has come on board as a DXpedition supporter with his fantastic K6TU Propagation service. So please visit the DXpedition propagation page to learn how to improve your chances of getting in the log.73’s Craig
Craig VK5CE will be active from North Island, Sir Edward Pellew Islands, IOTA OC-198, 12 to 16 November 2017 as VK5CE/8.
Working on HF Bands.
QSL via home call, OQRS.