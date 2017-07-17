VK5CE/8 North Island OC-198

17 July 2017
 
Craig VK5CE informs DxCoffee Readers:
 
VK5CE/8 OC-198 Press release #2
 
The VK5CE/8 DXpedition to Australia’s 3rd most wanted IOTA of OC-198 is now only a few months away. The website has been significantly updated at https://oc198.wordpress.com/  Thanks to Stu K6TU who has come on board as a DXpedition supporter with his fantastic K6TU Propagation service. So please visit the DXpedition propagation page to learn how to improve your chances of getting in the log. 
 
73’s Craig
 

*********************************

Craig VK5CE will be active from North Island, Sir Edward Pellew Islands, IOTA OC-198, 12 to 16 November 2017 as VK5CE/8.
Working on HF Bands.
QSL via home call, OQRS.

