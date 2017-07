VK5CE/8 North Island OC-198

The VK5CE/8 DXpedition to Australia’s 3most wanted IOTA of OC-198 is now only a few months away. The website has been significantly updated at https://oc198.wordpress.com/ Thanks to Stu K6TU who has come on board as a DXpedition supporter with his fantastic K6TU Propagation service. So please visit the DXpedition propagation page to learn how to improve your chances of getting in the log.