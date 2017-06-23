VK9AA Christmas Island OC-002

Chae HL1AHS will be active from Christmas Island, IOTA OC-002, 24 June to 1 July 2017 as VK9AA.
Working on 80 – 6m in CW, SSB, RTTY and PSK 31.
QSL via home call direct, LOTW.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.