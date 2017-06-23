VK9AA Christmas Island OC-002

Posted about 2 days ago

Chae HL1AHS will be active from Christmas Island, IOTA OC-002, 24 June to 1 July 2017 as VK9AA.
Working on 80 – 6m in CW, SSB, RTTY and PSK 31.

QSL via home call direct, LOTW.

IZ8IYX

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

