VK9CZ Cocos Keeling Islands OC-003

Chris GM3WOJ and Keith GM4YXI will be active from Cocos Keeling Islands, IOTA OC- 003, 23 October to 7 November 2017 as VK9CZ.
Active on HF Bands including activity in CQWW DX SSB Contest 2017.
QSL via N3SL.

web site: http://www.vk9cz2017.com/

 

