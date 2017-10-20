VK9CZ Cocos Keeling Islands OC-003

Chris GM3WOJ and Keith GM4YXI will be active from Cocos Keeling Islands, IOTA OC- 003, 23 October to 7 November 2017 as VK9CZ.
Active on HF Bands including activity in CQWW DX SSB Contest 2017.
QSL via N3SL.
web site: http://www.vk9cz2017.com/
Chris GM3WOJ and Keith GM4YXI will be active from Cocos Keeling Islands, IOTA OC- 003, 23 October to 7 November 2017 as VK9CZ.
Active on HF Bands including activity in CQWW DX SSB Contest 2017.
QSL via N3SL.
web site: http://www.vk9cz2017.com/
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.