VP2MKX Montserrat Island NA-103

Steve JS6TMW/AI6KX will be active from Montserrat Island, IOTA NA-103, 2 to 7 April 2017 as VP2MKX.
Operate on 20, 17, 15m in CW QRP.
QSL only via eQSL.
Steve JS6TMW/AI6KX will be active from Montserrat Island, IOTA NA-103, 2 to 7 April 2017 as VP2MKX.
Operate on 20, 17, 15m in CW QRP.
QSL only via eQSL.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.