VP5/K3NK & VP5/W3HNK Providenciales Island NA-002

Jim K3NK and Joe W3HNK will be active from Providenciales Island, IOTA NA-002, 11 to 18 April 2017 respectively as VP5/K3NK and VP5/W3HNK.
Operate on 80 – 10m.
QSL via W3HNK.
