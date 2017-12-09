VP6D Ducie Island 2018 [Press Release]

For Immediate Release

Press Release #1

Dec 1, 2017

“VP6D Ducie Island 2018 DX-pedition (OC-182)

The Perseverance DX Group (pdxg.net) is pleased to announce their planned activation of Ducie Island (a Marine Protected Area), currently Clublog #29 most wanted. Planning has begun for an expedition in Oct/Nov, 2018.

Landing permission, visas and radio license have been issued. A team of 14 operators will be on the island for up to 14 days. The team will depart from Mangareva, French Polynesia aboard the expedition ship Braveheart. Seven (7) operating positions are planned for 160-10 meters, SSB/CW/Digital, including FT8.

The team includes: Dave K3EL, Pista HA5AO, Les W2LK, Heye DJ9RR, Mike WA6O, Jacky ZL3CW, Arnie N6HC, Steve W1SRD, Chris N6WM, Laci HA0NAR, Ricardo PY2PT, Walt N6XG, Gene K5GS, currently one open position to be filled.

Watch the usual DX sources we will announce additional details as they develop.

Website: vp6d.com, Twitter and Facebook will also be available.

Please direct questions to: info@vp6d.com “

73,

Team Ducie – 2018