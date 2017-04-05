W1JXN Gasparilla Island NA-069

James K1JNW, John K1JRM, Zachari K1ZK and Willow W1LLW will be active from Gasparilla Island, IOTA NA-069, 9 to 15 April 2017 as W1JXN.
Operate on HF Bands.
QSL via W1JXN.

 

 

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

One Response to "W1JXN Gasparilla Island NA-069"

  1. Dave Schall k4des says:
    April 6, 2017 at 02:59

    Your planned operation is in our backyard. We might put a small group together to visit; where is your planned operating site?

    Reply

