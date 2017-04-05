W1JXN Gasparilla Island NA-069

James K1JNW, John K1JRM, Zachari K1ZK and Willow W1LLW will be active from Gasparilla Island, IOTA NA-069, 9 to 15 April 2017 as W1JXN.
Operate on HF Bands.
QSL via W1JXN.
Your planned operation is in our backyard. We might put a small group together to visit; where is your planned operating site?