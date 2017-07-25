W9DXCC Convention [Press Release]

Valerie NV9L and John K9KE informs DxCoffee Readers:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(July 24, 2017) – The July 31 deadline for discounted registration for the 2017 W9DXCC DX Convention and Banquet in suburban Chicago is rapidly approaching, so don’t delay in ordering tickets. Discounted hotel rooms can also be booked now.

The prize pool commitments now exceed $12,000, including a Yaesu FT DX 3000, Icom IC-7300 and many more. A partial list is posted at http://w9dxcc.com/prizes.html.

The 65th annual convention is Sept. 15-16, 2017. The ARRL has approved the gathering as an Operating Specialty Convention and league President Rick Roderick, K5UR, will be the keynote speaker.

Sponsored by the Northern Illinois DX Association, W9DXCC will also offer Contest University and DX University programs on Friday, with presentations for new and veteran DXers and contest operators. The daylong session on Saturday will feature speakers, exhibits, QSL card checking and a CW pileup contest. The evening banquet is a time to relax and enjoy our keynote speaker. For non-ham family members, Woodfield Mall, which offers a wide array of shopping, is one traffic light south of the convention site at the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg, 1800 East Golf Road.

Updates: http://w9dxcc.com/ for new developments.