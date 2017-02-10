WP2AA Saint Croix Island NA-106

John KK9A informs DxCoffee readers:
“I will be operating from St Croix, VI from February 27 to March 6, 2017 on 10m-160m CW and SSB using the callsign WP2AA.
Please QSL via WD9DZV.”
73,
John KK9A
