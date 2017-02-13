XX9D Macau

XX9LT, DJ9KH, DL2AWG, DL2HWA, DL2RNS, DL3HRH, DL4SVA, DL5CW, DM2AUJ, DM2AYO and DL7VEE will be active from Macau 13 to 26 February 2017 as XX9D.
Active on 80 – 10m in CW, SSB and RTTY.
QSL via DL4SVA.
