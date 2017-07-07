YB1/PD1SA Indonesia

Bert PD1SA informs DxCoffee readers:

“Hello All,
I will inform all the DX Coffee readers with the following message: I,am planning to go to INDONESIA again this year from 2-9-2017 untill 2-10-2017 and to be active with the next Call-sign: YB1/PD1SA”

Sincerely, PD1SA Mr.Bert

