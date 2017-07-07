YB1/PD1SA Indonesia
Posted about 7 hours ago |
Bert PD1SA informs DxCoffee readers:
“Hello All,
I will inform all the DX Coffee readers with the following message: I,am planning to go to INDONESIA again this year from 2-9-2017 untill 2-10-2017 and to be active with the next Call-sign: YB1/PD1SA”
Sincerely, PD1SA Mr.Bert
IZ8IYX
Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com -
I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).