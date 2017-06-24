YJ0GA Efate Island OC-035

Geoff ZL3GA informs DxCoffee readers:

“I will again be operating from Vanuatu as YJ0GA from 6th – 13th July 2017.

FT-450D/AL811H amplifier/CrankIR (with 80m extension) near the sea.
I will operate in the IARU HF Championship contest July 8/9 as a Single Op Mixed HP entry. CW/SSB/RTTY/JT65 outside of the contest.

This is our mid-winter holiday so I won’t be on-air all the time. When I am not, I’ll leave a WSPRlite transmitter running on 20m or 30m. Log will be uploaded to Clublog daily and to LoTW upon my return home.
Propagation charts are on http://www.voacap.com/dx.html

73 Geoff ZL3GA/YJ0GA”

 

