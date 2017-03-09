YS1YS El Salvador by DL9RMH & TG9AJR

Posted about 5 hours ago | 0 comment

Martin DL5RMH informs DxCoffee Readers:

“The Club de Radioaficionados de El Salvador (CRAS) gets international visit from Martin, DL5RMH and Juan, TG9AJR from Friday, 10th of March 2017 to Monday, 13th of March 2017.
The permanent installation of a 160m Inverted-L antenna and a Beverage is planned at the YS1YS club station.
DX operation will be done especially during the night times from Friday to Sunday on 40m, 80m and 160m in SSB, CW and RTTY. The rig is a Elecraft K3 and a KPA500.
QSL to YS1YS via Club or LotW.”

73 de Guatemala de Martin, DL5RMH

Tags: , ,
IZ8IYX

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

What Next?

Recent Articles

Leave a Reply

Submit Comment

CAPTCHA

*

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close