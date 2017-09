Julio YV1KK informs DxCoffee Readers:

“Hi, we Will be active from Ecuador as YV1YL/HC1 and YV1KK/HC1 from the capital city Quito, until december 2017, the QSL is vía OH0XX Olli OQRS, LOTW, and OH Bureau.

We want to thank HC1BG, HC1KE and HC1BM for his hospitality.

This is a YouTube video link of the operation https://youtu.be/ZRSrrcKbMOU

And some pictures

Our web is www.signalhillcontest.com.ve “

73 YV1KK/HC1