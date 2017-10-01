Z370M S.E.S.

Venco Z36W informs DxCoffee readers:
“Radio club Nikola Tesla Z37M, this year is celebrating 70 years. For that case from
October 1-st till 31 Decembar will use special call Z370M (Zulu tree-seven-zero-mike)
Qsl via Z37M – qrz.com info!”
