Z370M S.E.S.

Posted about 21 hours ago | 0 comment

Venco Z36W informs DxCoffee readers:

“Radio club Nikola Tesla  Z37M, this year  is celebrating 70 years. For that case from 
October 1-st  till 31 Decembar will use special call Z370M (Zulu tree-seven-zero-mike)
Qsl via Z37M – qrz.com info!”

IZ8IYX

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

