ZA/IK7JWX Sazan Island EU-169

Alfredo IK7JWX informs DxCoffee readers:
“Alfredo IK7JWX and friends will be active from Sazan Island, IOTA EU-169, 10 – 20 June 2017 on all HF and Warc (may be 6m.), all modes.
Call of the Group : ZA/IK7JWX, organizzer Leopoldo I8WL, qsl manager Alfredo IK7JWX (bureau, direct), Nicola I0SNY, Titti IK8GQY (YL).
Other information at the end of May 2017.
References : Lighth. ALB-004 019 020 L0028, MA-001, ww locator JN90PM.
For question send email to alfredodenisi@libero.it
For other info visit http://www.qrz.com/db/zaik7jwx
73, Fred”