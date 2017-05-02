ZA/IK7JWX Sazan Island EU-169

Alfredo IK7JWX informs DxCoffee readers:

“Alfredo IK7JWX and friends will be active from Sazan Island, IOTA EU-169, 10 – 20 June 2017 on all HF and Warc (may be 6m.), all modes.

Call of the Group : ZA/IK7JWX, organizzer Leopoldo I8WL, qsl manager Alfredo IK7JWX (bureau, direct), Nicola I0SNY, Titti IK8GQY (YL).

Other information at the end of May 2017.

References : Lighth. ALB-004 019 020 L0028, MA-001, ww locator JN90PM.

For question send email to alfredodenisi@libero.it

For other info visit http://www.qrz.com/db/zaik7jwx

73, Fred”