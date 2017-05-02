ZA/IK7JWX Sazan Island EU-169

Posted about 4 hours ago | 0 comment

Alfredo IK7JWX informs DxCoffee readers:

“Alfredo IK7JWX and friends will be active from Sazan Island, IOTA EU-169, 10 – 20 June 2017 on all HF and Warc (may be 6m.), all modes.

Call of the Group : ZA/IK7JWX, organizzer Leopoldo I8WL, qsl manager Alfredo IK7JWX (bureau, direct), Nicola I0SNY, Titti IK8GQY (YL).

Other information at the end of May 2017.

References : Lighth. ALB-004 019 020 L0028, MA-001, ww locator JN90PM.

For question send email to alfredodenisi@libero.it

For other info visit http://www.qrz.com/db/zaik7jwx

73, Fred”

Tags: , , , , , ,
IZ8IYX

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

What Next?

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Submit Comment

CAPTCHA

*

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close