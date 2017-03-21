ZF2CJ Grand Cayman Island NA-016

Kan JJ2RCJ is currently active from Grand Cayman Island, IOTA NA-016, until the 24 March 2017 as ZF2CJ.
 
QSL via home call.

For Sked https://twitter.com/ZF2CJ

