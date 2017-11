Pete K8PGJ informs DxCoffee Readers:

“Pete, K8PGJ will be on the Sunny Grand Cayman Islands (NA-016) during the week of January 13-21, 2018. Activity when not diving will occur on 10? thru 20 meters SSB on weekdays, evening of the 18th on 40 thru 160 meters and will activate the Caymans for the NAQP SSB Contest on 10? thru 160 meters. LoTW will be utilized and Direct QSL to home call. Weekday schedule will be on QRZ.”