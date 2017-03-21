ZF2TC & ZF2FL Grand Cayman Island NA-016

Fred K5QBX Announcement:

“Royce Rainwater (KE5TC) as ZF2TC and myself, Fred Lemley (K5QBX) as ZF2FL will be operating daily, holiday style,  from Grand Cayman Island during March 21 – 26.  

We will be operating SSB, CW, and digital various hours of the day and welcome DX style contacts or ragchew style as well.”

 

 

 

 

