ZL7DX & ZL7QT Chatham Islands OC-038

Chris ZL2DX and Catherine ZL2QT (XYL) will be active from Chatham Islands, IOTA OC-038, starting May 2017 next 3 years or more, as ZL7DX and ZL7QT.
 Working on HF Bands, 6m EME.
QSL direct.

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

