ZL7DX & ZL7QT Chatham Islands OC-038

Chris ZL2DX and Catherine ZL2QT (XYL) will be active from Chatham Islands, IOTA OC-038, starting May 2017 next 3 years or more, as ZL7DX and ZL7QT.
Working on HF Bands, 6m EME.
QSL direct.
