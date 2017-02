John PY2GTA informs DxCoffee readers:

“The New CabreuvaDx will be active from Couves Islands, IOTA SA-028, (valid for Brazilian Island Certificate DIB) 8 April (11:00UTC) to 9 April (14:00UTC) 2017.

Operate on 2/10/15/20/40/80 meters in SSB, CW and Digit.

TEAM Leader PU2VCP , members PY2ALC, PY2GTA, PY2HP, PY2XIZ and PU2LEW