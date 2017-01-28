ZZ8P Island of Poldros, Story & Photo Album

28 January 2017

Daniel PT7BI informs DxCoffee readers:

“As I promised, I’m returning from the expedition to Poldros Is., IOTA SA072, with the ZZ8P sign, where we made 1,169 QSOS, being 1,053 in SSB, 53 in CW and 33 in Satelite, in a total of 66 countries of DXCC, even with the conditions Very bad propagation. I ask you to disclose the result of our operation in Poldros Is., An expedition that was quite expensive. I’m also sending you some photos of our operation and equipment. I thank you heartily for this great favor.

29 December 2016

Daniel PT7BI informs DxCoffee readers:

ZZ8P Island of Poldros SA-072

“We will activate in the period from January 14 to January 18 the Island of Poldros, IOTA SA 072. The callsign will be ZZ8P, and the hams group PT2GTI Robert, PT7BI Daniel, PS8DX Junior, PS8ET Jesus and PS8JIF Ilo.

We will work in all bands and modes, including digital mode.

The manager will be PT2GTI, Robert.

All information is on qrz.com.”