3B8/PA3HGT Mauritius

“Hello, From 04 september till 24 September 2018 is 3B8/PA3HGT active in Mauritius in holidaystyle ! Equipment will be an Icom IC7100,Endfed antenna for 40,20 & 10 meters with a HP DPS600PB powersupply. Height of the antenna will be 10 meters. I am mostly active on SSB and sometimes on CW and digital modes.
No LOTW or EQSL,i prefer a real card!
All photo’s are from the 2017 Mauritius visit so you can use them in the announcement.
