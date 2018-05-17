3B8/PA3HGT Mauritius

Hans PA3HGT informs DxCoffee

“Hello,

From 04 september till 24 September 2018 is 3B8/PA3HGT active in Mauritius in holidaystyle !

Equipment will be an Icom IC7100,Endfed antenna for 40,20 & 10 meters with a HP DPS600PB powersupply.

Height of the antenna will be 10 meters.

I am mostly active on SSB and sometimes on CW and digital modes.

No LOTW or EQSL,i prefer a real card!

All photo’s are from the 2017 Mauritius visit so you can use them in the announcement.

Thanks in advance.”

73, Hans PA3HGT