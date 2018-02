Tevfik TA1HZ informs DxCoffee Readers:

“TA7AOF Furkan and TA7AZC Golkem will be travelling to 4L for the CQ WPX RTTY Contest 2018 as 4l/TA7AOF and 4L/TA7AZC, they will be on the air from Batumi, with the generous support of 4L6QC Sergo. The team will arrive on 8 February 2018 and will be on the air till the 12 February 2018, mainly working digital modes. Yaesu FT857 rig running 100w to a vertical antenna will be used.

QSL to homecall but LoTW preferred.”