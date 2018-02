Richard AD7AF informs DxCoffee Readers:

“I should be QRV from 4 Feb. to 22 Feb. 2018 from Savaii, Samoa as 5W0LR. I plan on primarily using CW and FT-8, but also SSB if propagation is good enough. I will be active mainly on 15 – 40 meters and also 80 meters if I get the antenna high enough. I plan on participating in the ARRL DX CW contest. I will upload to Club Log when possible, and upload to LotW after the trip.”

QSL direct to AD7AF. 73,

Richard Lemke, AD7AF, 5W0LR.