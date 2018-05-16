9X0T Rwanda (Update)

16 May 2018
Art IK7JWY informs DxCoffee Readers:
“The callsign for the next activity from Rwanda by the Italian DXpedition Team will be 9X0T. They will be active from September 27 to October 12 – 2018”
73 de Art IK7JWY (I.D.T. HF pilot station)
***********************************
7 May 2018
Art IK7JWY informs DxCoffee Readers:
“The next operation of the Italian Dxpedition Team is planned to take place from Rwanda (9X) in late September early October 2018.
The exact callsign will be announced later.
For the IDT: Silvano, I2YSB”
73 de IK7JWY (IDT HF pilot station)