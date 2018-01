Hi friends

The BENIN 2018 dxpedition by the KOP Team of the Provins ARC, F6KOP web site is online at:

This international dxpedition is led by Jean-Luc/F1ULQ and Damien/F4AZF.

You will hear our KOP team friends from March 7-18, all bands HF and modes, CW , Digital and SSB modes.

QSL via Christian/F5GSJ (D/LotW/OQRS/b).

More information to follow especially for the callsign.

Stay tuned !

Please forward this information to your Societies, Bulletins and friends. Thanks.

88/73