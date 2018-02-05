BW/VK2HSL Taiwan AS-020

Steven, VK2HSL reports that from 16 to 18 February, Randson BV2DQ, Terry BU2CC, James BV2EL and himself (operating as BW/VK2HSL)will be celebrating Chinese new year by activating Taiwan IOTA AS-020. Expect holiday style operation around 2pm-8pm Taiwan time on 40, 20 and 15 meters voice and CW. 10 and 6 meters available by request.
Frequencies announced by DX spot and VK2HSL QRZ page.
Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com -
I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).
