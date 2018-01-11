Caribbean tour by two youngsters from Europe in 2018

Philipp, DK6SP (20 years), and Jamie, M0SDV (17 years), will be qrv from Bonaire as PJ4/homecall from 16.03. – 02.04.2018.

Operation will take place at the QTH of PJ4DX.

We will try to be qrv from 160m through 6m focusing on WARC bands outside of the contest.

Modes will be mostly CW and SSB but also digital modes like RTTY or FT8 are planned.

The activity also includes participation in the upcoming CQ WPX SSB 2018 contest.

Operators will be DK6SP, M0SDV, PJ4DX, PJ4KY and PJ4NX.

Category and contest call will be announced in time.

During our stay on Bonaire there is also a trip planned to another DXCC in the Caribbean.

Stay tuned and listen out for this one as well.

QSLs will be via homecalls for both operations.