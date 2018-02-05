D44EE Cape Verde

Henning OZ1BII informa i lettori di DxCoffee:

“Hi dear DxCoffee Readers:

I am going to Cape Verde in February this year.

I am at the island 15th – 20th February 2018

My main cause is to participate in the ARRL Intl. DX CW Contest.

I will be active on the bands before and after the Contest.

I bring my Elecraft K3 – 100 Watt

Antenna is:

Mosley TA-33 WARC

(2 elements for 40M)

Wire for 80/160M

Kindly offered by D44BS Angelo. 

 

Only mode is CW

Callsign is  D44EE

QTH will be in HK84FW

 

If you need more information please write to me.

Best 73 de  OZ1BII Henning

Also  D44EE – ZF2EE – 9H3EE – XP2I – OU2I – OZ2I

