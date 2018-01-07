David Collingham K3LP… S.K

I am deeply saddened by the news of David Collingham K3LP passing. This very bad news crossed the Atlantic this late afternoon. Davis was a well know Dxer, Contester and operator of many dxpeditions. I spent with him some of this operations. He was operating from a lot of most wanted, often in the top ten. I can remember you Swains Island, South Sandwich, South Sudan, South Georgia. You can check his important ham radio career on his QRZ.com pages or in his web site http://www.k3lp.com/

May his soul rest in peace and my thoughts and prayers for his family..

IN3ZNR (WHØQ) Brix