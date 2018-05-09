E6 Niue DXpedition
Posted about 4 days ago |
The Team informs DxCoffee Readers:
“The Quake DXpeditioners are pleased at announce that they will be activating E6 Niue from October 6th till 16th this year. They will also be entering in the Oceania DX contest SSB & CW legs. More details to follow”
IZ8IYX
Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com -
I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).