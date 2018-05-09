E6 Niue DXpedition

The Team informs DxCoffee Readers:

“The Quake DXpeditioners are pleased at announce that they will be activating E6 Niue from October 6th till 16th this year. They will also be entering in the Oceania DX contest SSB & CW legs. More details to follow”

 

 

IZ8IYX

IZ8IYX

IZ8IYX

