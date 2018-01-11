EA8/IV3HAX Fuerteventura AF-004

Mauro IV3HAX informs DxCoffee Readers:

“I will be active from Fuerteventura, 24 december 2017 to 5 January as EA8/IV3HAX. Operate on HF ( cw – rtty – ft8) mostly 80/160 mt.

Info via iv3hax@gmail.com or twitter @iv3hax “

73 Mauro IV3HAX

