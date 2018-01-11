EA8/IV3HAX Fuerteventura AF-004

Mauro IV3HAX informs DxCoffee Readers:
“I will be active from Fuerteventura, 24 december 2017 to 5 January as EA8/IV3HAX. Operate on HF ( cw – rtty – ft8) mostly 80/160 mt.
Info via iv3hax@gmail.com or twitter @iv3hax “
73 Mauro IV3HAX
Mauro IV3HAX informs DxCoffee Readers:
“I will be active from Fuerteventura, 24 december 2017 to 5 January as EA8/IV3HAX. Operate on HF ( cw – rtty – ft8) mostly 80/160 mt.
Info via iv3hax@gmail.com or twitter @iv3hax “
73 Mauro IV3HAX
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.