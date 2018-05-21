EJ0DXG, Irish Islands IOTA Tour 2018

Posted about 2 days ago | 0 comment
Dave EI9FBB informs DxCoffee Readers:
 
“Beginning June 1st 2018, the EIDX Group will activate ALL Irish IOTA Groups. 
Using the ‘Echo Juliet’ prefix, EJ0DXG will be QRV from IOTA EU-006, EU-007, EU-103 and EU-121 this summer.
Starting off with ‘Little Saltee Island’ EU-103 on June 15/16/17/18th….the groups will be QRV on HF and 6m bands using CW, SSB and Digital modes. 
Please follow their Facebook page for information/dates for all other activations….https://www.facebook.com/groups/185038478993063/
Supported by dxwanted.net a beautiful plaque will be available for whoever works them on 4 different IOTA Groups. So, as a ‘Bonus’ or ‘Joker’ station, EI0DXG will also be QRV from Mainland Ireland (EU-115) throughout and until September 30th 2018.
 
As with all EIDXG activities, please QSL via M0OXO.”
 
 
Tags: , , , , , , ,
IZ8IYX

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

What Next?

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Submit Comment

CAPTCHA

*

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close