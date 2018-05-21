EJ0DXG, Irish Islands IOTA Tour 2018

Dave EI9FBB informs DxCoffee Readers:

“Beginning June 1st 2018, the EIDX Group will activate ALL Irish IOTA Groups.

Using the ‘Echo Juliet’ prefix, EJ0DXG will be QRV from IOTA EU-006, EU-007, EU-103 and EU-121 this summer.

Starting off with ‘Little Saltee Island’ EU-103 on June 15/16/17/18th….the groups will be QRV on HF and 6m bands using CW, SSB and Digital modes.

Please follow their Facebook page for information/dates for all other activations…. https://www.facebook.com/groups/185038478993063/

a beautiful plaque will be available for whoever works them on 4 different IOTA Groups. So, as a 'Bonus' or 'Joker' station, EI0DXG will also be QRV from Mainland Ireland (EU-115) throughout and until September 30th 2018.