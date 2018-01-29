February 2018: Ionospheric Propagation Predictions

The sunspots number is almost close to zero, so the propagation will be rather poor on the high bands, with short apertures during daytime. Conditions will be better on the lower bands with darkness.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.