FK/5B4ALX New Caledonia 2018

To DX Coffee,

after more than 20 years of amateur radio activity (IZ4AMS, 9A8AMS, DD4T, EI6MS, 5Z4/IZ2AMS, II4K, 5B4ALX, H2X and much more), after numerous successes in world rankings in the major Contest, after over 120.000 QSO …

in March 2018, more precisely from March 20th to April 4th, I will bring my passion for DX and Contest in New Caledonia.

II will run in will be active in CW, SSB and RTTY from 6m to 80m, I will run in CQWW WPX SSB Contest as SO15LP.

The achievement of the target of 20.000 QSOs will depend exclusively on the propagation, everything else has been studied in detail to achieve it.

At the end of the activity, after my return, a QSL will be printed in 4 sides that will host the names and logos of those who wanted to support this SODXped, same operation will be done on the page dedicated to the activity on the website www.5b4alx.cloud that receives daily more than 1000 visitors.

If you or your company want to be part of this umpteenth “amateur” radio adventure you can make your contribution through the support of ClubLog by accessing the pagehttp://www.5b4alx.cloud/fk-2018/ and clicking on the DONATE logo or by sending, through paypal, the contribution to 5b4alx@gmail.com specifying the name of the company / association / club.