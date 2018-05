Vaclav OK6RA informs DxCoffee Readers:

“Hello dears.

Only short mesage about our small expedition for the CQ WW CW 2018. Me IH9/OK6RA and my friend Milan IH9/OL3R will be operated during this contest from Pantelleria Island. Its separate DXCC and zone 33, AF-016. Maybe any activity 3 days before contest on HF bands CW and SSB but during contest only 20m (OL3R) and 40m (OK6RA). See you from Pantelleria Island.

First short info: https://ol9r.webnode.cz/

73!”